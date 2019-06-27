× Man shot at Midlothian Village Apartments

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the Midlothian Village Apartments Thursday evening.

Around 9:30 p.m., RPD officers responded to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike, after receiving reports of a person shot.

Officers arrived in the apartment complex and located a man suffering from an apparent non life-threatening gunshot injury.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment, and no suspect information is available at this time.

Major Crimes Detectives are attempting to gather additional information that may assist these investigations. Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or they may visit www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.