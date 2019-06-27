Man driving stolen car arrested following high-speed police pursuit

RICHMOND, Va. — A man  is behind bars after refusing to stop while driving a stolen car.

Around 5:30 p.m., a state trooper attempted a traffic stop for a Hyundai Accent displaying stolen license plates at northbound I-95 at  Maury Street.

The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The driver then continued to drive recklessly, reaching high speeds and abruptly changing lanes and striking a sedan with 4 people inside.

Police say the chase continued to southbound Chamberlayne Avenue, crossing over westbound Laburnum, and eventually ending with the subject stopping at the intersection of Hunt Avenue and Woodson Avenue in Richmond and running on foot.

He was eventually apprehended by police and taken into custody.

The Hyundai Accent was also reported stolen.

The subject has been arrested and taken to the Richmond City Jail with charges pending.

