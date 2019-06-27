Henrico’s East End has a new mental health center that’s twice the size of the old one

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — More than 1,000 people a month will be helped at the new Henrico Area Mental Health & Developmental Services (MHDS) East Center, according to the county. Henrico County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at the new Nine Mile Road facility.

The $10 million, 30,735-square-foot East Center replaces a clinic — about half its size — on Laburnum Avenue.

“The East Center represents Henrico’s continuing commitment to enhance and expand services for all of our residents,” Henrico Board of Supervisors Chairman and Varina District Supervisor Tyrone E. Nelson said.

Nelson called the center — which will help adults with mental illness and substance-use disorders, as well adults and children with developmental delays — a “significant investment in our community.”

“Henrico is thrilled to open another beautiful public facility in the east end of the county, but we are more excited about the impact this center will have on those who enter its doors,” Henrico County Manager John A. Vithoulkas said.

The center will serve people from not only Henrico, but also Charles City and New Kent counties.

The “trauma-informed designed” center features “a medical unit with psychiatric and primary health care services, nurses’ offices, exam rooms and a pharmacy; a larger lobby and registration area; a children’s waiting area with toys and books; state-of-the-art telecommunications including telehealth services; and 5,000 square feet of unfinished space to accommodate future growth.”

Between 90 and 100 people will staff the East Center.

