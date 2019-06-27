Happy Birthday, Chef Coco !

Using a citrus press, squeeze the juice out of a 5-6 oz lemon into a cocktail shaker. Add vodka and 1 tablespoon of ultrafine sugar into cocktail shaker and fill halfway with large ice cubes. Close and shake vigorously for at least 40 shakes to dissolve sugar (wrap a towel around the shaker as it will get very cold to hold on to). Strain into a martini glass and scoop in finely crushed ice to float on the top. Add a thinly sliced lemon round to float on the top.