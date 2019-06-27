Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - You are invited to Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Department Fourth of July celebration. Special Events Coordinator Mark Pinney along with Glenn Birch, representing title sponsor Virginia Credit Union, stopped by our studio and shared the details behind the event. Admission to the event is FREE. For more information you can visit www.chesterfield.gov/fireworks

Event Details:

Fourth of July Celebration presented by Virginia Credit Union

Thursday, July 4th at 5 pm

Chesterfield County Fairgrounds