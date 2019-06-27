RICHMOND, Va. - You are invited to Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Department Fourth of July celebration. Special Events Coordinator Mark Pinney along with Glenn Birch, representing title sponsor Virginia Credit Union, stopped by our studio and shared the details behind the event. Admission to the event is FREE. For more information you can visit www.chesterfield.gov/fireworks
Event Details:
Fourth of July Celebration presented by Virginia Credit Union
Thursday, July 4th at 5 pm
Chesterfield County Fairgrounds