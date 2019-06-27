× Off-duty firefighter helps save man at Henrico restaurant

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An off-duty Henrico firefighter received praise from his department for helping save a man’s life at a Mexican restaurant. When Henrico Fire got the call to help the man, who was experiencing a cardiac arrest at El Patron Mexican Restaurant near the airport, they arrived at the East End restaurant quickly.

But not as fast as off-duty Henrico Fire Lt. LeeRoye Moore — who was there when it happened.

“Fire Medic 6 arrived first and found [Moore] doing CPR compressions in the middle of the restaurant,” a Henrico Fire spokesperson said. “LeeRoye advised he witnessed the arrest and was able to move the 50-year-old man to the floor and begin CPR.”

Fire and EMS crews then worked together to restore the man’s heartbeat.

“Great work to all that contributed!” the Henrico Fire Department posted on Facebook. “We are extremely proud of our firefighters who rise to help on and off duty. We encourage anyone who wants to save a life to get CPR certified!”

