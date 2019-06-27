Caroline County home damaged after being struck by truck

Posted 8:38 pm, June 27, 2019

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A truck spun out and struck a Caroline County home after colliding with another car Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 5 p.m.,  the Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 601.

Police say a 2001 Mercury sedan, driven by,  Zinia Guzman, 46, of Bowling Green, Va., was traveling westbound across Route 1.

A 2017 Ford F-150 truck traveling northbound struck Guzman causing the truck to spin around onto its side and sliding into a house.

The man driving the truck was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.  A woman located in the house was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Guzman was charged with; fail to yield right of way.

The crash remains under investigation.

