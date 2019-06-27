× 5 displaced after Henrico house fire

RICHMOND, Va. — 5 people are displaced after a fire in eastern Henrico on Thursday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m., firefighters responded to the 7800 block of Black Duck Court and found heavy smoke and fire shooting from the roof of the home.

The fire was so strong that firefighters were forced to back out of the home after ensuring that no one was inside.

They then extinguished a large portion of the fire from the outside and re-entered to finish.

Fortunately, no residents or responders were injured.

The 5 people displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.