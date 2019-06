× 2 injured in Richmond double shooting

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Police are investigating a double shooting in Whitcomb Court Thursday morning.

Officers found a 29 year old woman and 31 year old male both suffering from gun shot wounds in the 2400 block of Wood St around 1:00 a.m.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred a couple blocks away on Bethel St.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.