PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Sergeant with the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office has just made one boy’s summer a whole lot better.

While Sgt. Cullen was speaking with residents, a young boy named Mari, told him about how his bike had been stolen.

Sgt. Cullen then promised Mari that he would get him a bike, helmet, and a lock.

On Tuesday, Cullen delivered on his promise to the boy, and now he can ride safe and enjoy his summer!