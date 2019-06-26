× Maisie Williams will play another badass in her next TV role

(CNN) — The Night King was no match for Arya Stark, so it stands to reason that the murderous gangster who sets his sights on Maisie Williams in her next project doesn’t stand a chance.

Sky, a UK media and entertainment company, has announced the “Game of Thrones” favorite will star in a six-part comedy series currently called “Two Weeks to Live.”

Williams will play a woman named Kim who was raised by her single mother in a rural environment and taught bizarre survival techniques following the death of her father under suspicious circumstances, according to a release.

The series picks up as now-grown Kim enters the real world for the first time and begins a secret mission of honoring her father’s memory.

Her mission takes an unlikely turn when a series of chaotic events find Kim and two others, a boy named Nicky and his pub owner brother, on the run from a murderous gangster and the police with a stolen bag of cash.

“But Kim is no ordinary fish out of water — she’s more like a great white shark who knows how to strip a Smith & Weston SDVE pistol in 6 seconds flat, skin a deer to make a sleeping bag, and perform all the routines from ‘Dirty Dancing.'” Sky’s description read. “With her in their team, they might all just survive.”

“Looking forward to getting into something new, I think ‘Two Weeks To Live’ has really great potential and I want to make something incredible with this wonderful team!” Williams said in a release.

Gaby Hull (“Cheat”) will write the project.

The role marks Williams’ first television role since “Game of Thrones,” which came to an end in May.

“Game of Thrones” aired on HBO in the United States and on Sky in the UK. (HBO and CNN share a parent company, WarnerMedia.)

The final episode of “Game of Thrones” was Sky’s most-watched series finale ever aired on the network, drawing 5.789 million viewers.