Kings Dominion Grand Carnivale & Fourth of July Celebration

RICHMOND, Va. — Kings Dominion is celebrating the final week of Grand Carnivale and Independence Day with free military admission and fireworks each night July 1 – July 7. The park has offers more than 60 rides, shows and attractions, the 14-acre kids area: Planet Snoopy, an all inclusive Soak City Water Park and the newest international celebration: Grand Carnivale

New Immersive summertime event every day through July 7 starting at 5:00 p.m.

All-new parade featuring nine floats and nearly 100 performers

An immersive nighttime street party complete with street performers, live music and more

Culinary creations from around the world, only available during Grand Carnivale

An exclusive firework show caps off the evening just before the park closes

In honor of Independence day Kings Dominion is offering an additional extended fireworks display at 10 p.m. on July 4. All active and retired military personnel as well as veterans with honorable or medical discharge can receive two free park admission tickets July 1 – July 7. Either a DD214 or government issued ID will be accepted at the front gate. Discount tickets for friends and family can be purchased for just $29.99 with valid ID, at the front gate or at kingsdominion.com