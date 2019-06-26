Hit-and-run driver kills woman in Richmond

Invigorate Your Living Space

Posted 11:30 am, June 26, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - R Home Magazine is your go to source for everything from current ‘must haves’ in interior design to decorative arts and so much more. Editorial Director Jessica Haddad, made a return visit to our studio and shared her tips for how you can invigorate your living space.

Richmond Magazine’s R Home is on news stands now or you can subscribe online at www.richmondmagazine.com/home. You can also find them at Facebook.com/rhomemagazine and on Instagram at @rhomemag.

 

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE}

