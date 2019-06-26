RICHMOND, Va. - Road trips with the family can be filled with anything from backseat squabbles to rousing choruses of “are we there yet?” TV Personality and father of four Alfonso Ribeiro joined us by satellite recently from New York to share his tips for how to have a smooth road trip this summer. For more information you can visit www.hilton.com
Hit The Open Road with Summer Travel Tips w/Alfonso Ribeiro
-
Things To check before hitting the open road
-
Allianz Travel
-
Memorial Day weekend travel: VDOT to lift lane closures starting Friday
-
Woman killed on I-95, man injured in crash
-
Check Your Tire Tread
-
-
Bucket List for the Outer Banks this Summer
-
Man killed trying to cross Chester road
-
2 people killed, dozens hurt in I-95 bus crash; charges filed against driver
-
What caused hole in Henrico road has neighbors nervous: ‘I was afraid to step on it’
-
Parents say speeding in school zone is putting elementary students in danger
-
-
Crash snarls rush hour traffic on Staples Mill Road
-
Car crashes into ditch; 2 critically injured in Chesterfield
-
Thief steals 7 weapons from Fredericksburg gun shop