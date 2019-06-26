“Ease on Down The Road” To Virginia Repertory Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Repertory theatre’s latest offering is “The Wiz,” a play based classic children’s novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. The award winning play features R&B, soul and pop music and follows Dorothy and her friends as they “Ease on Down” the yellow brick road. Lead Actor Mariah Lyttle along with Show Director Kikau Alvaro stopped by our LIVE show and shared the details behind the play and shared an exclusive performance with us. Ease down to the Virginia Repertory’s November theatre to see “The Wiz,” on stage now through August 4th. For a full schedule and ticket information https://va-rep.org/