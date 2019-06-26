Authorities searching for missing Chesterfield man with cognitive impairment

Posted 11:37 pm, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:38PM, June 26, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are looking for a missing man.

Charles Wayne Carter, 63, was last seen at 2 p.m. Wednesday when he left his residence on Vickilee Road in North Chesterfield.

He is described as a black man who is 5’2” and 125 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a green polo shirt with black and white stripes, gray vest, dark colored shorts, black socks, and black shoes.

Carter suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Contact Chesterfield County police with any information regarding his whereabouts at 804-748-1251, or dial 911 from within the county of Chesterfield.

 

