Here’s how to be an extra on the new WALKING DEAD show filming in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — When a new series in the “The Walking Dead” franchise begins filming this summer, it will be filled with local talent. The show is now looking for extras to fill scenes and if previous versions of “The Walking Dead” are any indication — those scenes will be filled with the undead.

Filming is scheduled from July through November 2019, according to Kendall Cooper Casting.

This new story, from Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, who will serve as showrunner, will feature two young female protagonists and “focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it,” according to a release. “Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever.”

“Production is seeking people of all ethnicities, ages, genders, and types to play various characters throughout the series,” the casting company wrote. “Specifically seeking actors with a background in movement or dance, with open availability and a flexible schedule.”

Here’s how to apply:

EMAIL SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS

Email: RVAextras@KendallCooperCasting.com

Subject Line for Non-Union submissions: “WALKING DEAD”

Subject Line for SAG/AFTRA member submissions: “SAG SUBMISSION”

SEND THREE CURRENT PHOTOS

One close-up of face and two full body photos. Please make sure these photos show your current hairstyle/length and current facial hair, if any.

ALONG WITH ALL THE REQUESTED INFO (FORMATTED AS BELOW):

1. Name:

2. Phone Number:

3. Email Address:

4. City and State you currently live in:

5. Union Status: (SAG or Non-Union) If SAG, please include your SAG number

6. Age or Age Range: (Also list DOB if under 18)

7. Height / Weight:

8. All Clothing measurements (MEN: Suit Jacket, Shirt, Pant, Waist, Shoe) (WOMEN: Dress, Pant, Shirt, Shoe, Bust, Waist, Hip)

9. Do you have any tattoos?: (If yes, briefly list location and size of tattoo)

10. Do you have specialty movement/dance/athletic experience? If so, please describe:

11. Do you have a flexible schedule? (Filming is typically a 12+ hour long commitment, typically Monday-Fridays, often short notice)

12. Do you have a car? If so, please provide the make/model, color and year along with a picture.

The production is seeking both SAG and Non-Union talent.

Other things to keep in mind:

All extra work is paid.

Local hire only, no travel or housing provided.

Email submissions are preferred, please send all required photos and info in one email.

There will be an Open Call for SAG/AFTRA members ONLY who are interested in Background and/or Stand-in work.

This will be on Saturday June 29 from noon – 3 p.m. (SAG/AFTRA members please send an email to OpenCallDetails@gmail.com for location info).

SAG/AFTRA members are welcome to submit via email if preferred.

If you are Non-Union please send your submission via Email.

