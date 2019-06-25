× Virginia missionary accused of impersonating doctor, causing deaths in Uganda

RICHMOND, Va., — A Virginia missionary was named in a lawsuit alleging she impersonated a doctor leading to the deaths of Ugandan children.

Renee Bach, who is a Bedford, Virginia native, is accused of running an illegal medical facility through her non-profit “Serving His Children” in the African country of Uganda for a decade.

The lawsuit was filed by Women’s Probono Initiative (WPI) and two Ugandan mothers who claim their children died in Bach’s care.

“The mothers allege that they were led to believe that Ms. Renee Bach was a ‘medical doctor’ and that her home was a ‘medical facility’ as she was often seen wearing a white coat, a stethoscope and often administered medications to children in her care,” according to the WPI press release.

“When their children died however, they were told that Ms. Renee has no training at all in medicine and that in 2015, the District Health Officer had closed her facility and ordered her to not offer any treatment to any child.”

Bach’s attorney, David Gibbs from the National Center for Life and Liberty (NCLL), stated the allegations were false.

“My client, in this case, is absolutely not guilty of what’s alleged in the lawsuit,” Gibbs told CBS 6’s Brendan King during a Skype interview. “We certainly have sympathy for any mother who loses a child. That’s a heartbreaking loss and we don’t want to anyway minimize what they have gone through.”

Gibbs explained one of the children named in the lawsuit was never treated by “Serving His Children,” while the other was treated when Bach was not in Uganda.

“Renee never presented to be a doctor and never misrepresented herself,” he stated. “Her organization has treated over 300 children successfully.”

Gibbs said his client adopted a girl from Uganda a few years ago.

Bach has since returned to Virginia after receiving numerous death threats, according to her attorney.

A trial is scheduled in a Ugandan court for January 2020.

The full statement from the National Center for Life and Liberty defending Bach is below: