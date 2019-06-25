900 VCU Health employees moving to West End building

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A commercial corridor that Henrico County has targeted for growth is about to get a shot in the arm from a local health system.
VCU Health plans to relocate 750-900 employees to the former SunTrust Operations Center at 7818 E. Parham Road, which it bought earlier this month for $4.65 million.
Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.
Love Virginia restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!
Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.
37.632257 -77.533750