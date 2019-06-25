900 VCU Health employees moving to West End building

Posted 10:02 am, June 25, 2019, by

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A commercial corridor that Henrico County has targeted for growth is about to get a shot in the arm from a local health system.

VCU Health plans to relocate 750-900 employees to the former SunTrust Operations Center at 7818 E. Parham Road, which it bought earlier this month for $4.65 million.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love Virginia restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!


Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.