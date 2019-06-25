Richmond businessman helping mom and son get back in their home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond businessman is stepping in to help a mother and son who are trying to move back into their former home but have not had the financial resources to make it a reality.

"My ex-husband passed away on May 8th. So, now I'm responsible for it because my name is also on the mortgage," said Susan Armstrong.

For the past several years, she and her teenage son have lived in a small apartment, so moving back into the house would give them much more space but Armstrong says there's a problem.

"Structurally it's good, the bones are good, it just hasn't had much maintenance at all,” said Armstrong.

The house needs heating, cooling, flooring, plumbing, electrical, and much more.

Robert Fletcher, President of Flooring RVA, heard this family's story he decided to help.

"I called him my earth angel," said Armstrong referring to Fletcher.

Fletcher was raised by a single mother from a young age and played baseball growing up just like Armstrong’s son who plays varsity for Thomas Jefferson High School.

The business owner is asking members of the community, including other Richmond business, to join them in raising the funds to help renovate the family’s home. Renovations are expected to cost $30,000.

Fletcher started a GoFundMe page for the family and is pledging to match all donations up to $15,000 until the full $30,000 is raised and the project is fully funded.

"It's an unspeakable blessing," said Armstrong standing outside the home on W. 30th Street. "He genuinely just wants to help us."

If you would like to donate to help the Armstrong family with renovations, click here.

