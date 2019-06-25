× Regency Mall is getting an Escape Room

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — As part of a continuing effort to revitalize the shopping center, Regency Mall is getting an Escape Room.

Room Escape USA is moving from a Gaskins Road location and re-branding in the mall as Riddle Me This Escape Rooms.

“An entirely new audience will have the opportunity to experience our current themed rooms and enjoy the two additional rooms we have planned,” spokesperson Sam Chheng said. “If you’re looking for a unique way to spend 60-minutes with your favorite people, Riddle Me This is the perfect group activity.”

Riddle Me This Escape Rooms is scheduled to open June 27.

