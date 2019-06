× Police: Man injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a man walked into a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

At approximately 4:30 PM Richmond Police were told that a man walked into a local hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are currently trying to determine where the shooting originated from.

Anyone with information is asked to call crimestoppers at 804-780-1000.