Off the hook* Lobster Rolls from Bonefish Grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Bonefish Grill is the spot to go this summer if you are looking to enjoy delicious fresh seafood. Restaurant Managing Partner Richard Callamaras made a return visit to our kitchen and walked us through creating his restaurants classic lobster role recipe paired with a sweet cocktail creation. For more information you can visit www.bonefishgrill.com

Lobster Roll (Serves 2)

Ingredients:

o 1/2 Lobster Meat, Freshly cooked or CKL Lobster Meat, Previously cooked

o 1/2 Cup Mayonnaise

o 1/4 Cup Celery, 1/4” Dice

o 2 TBSP Lemon Juice, Freshly squeezed

o 1 TBSP Green Onions, Chopped

o 1 TBSP Parsley, Chopped

o Pinch of Kosher Salt and Freshly Ground Black Pepper

o 2 pieces Lobster Roll Bread (Recipe follows)

o 2 TBSP Melted Butter

Directions:

1. Combine the lobster meat, mayonnaise, celery, lemon juice, green onions, parsley, salt and pepper in a medium mixing bowl.

2. Gently mix together with a rubber spatula until combined, reserve in the fridge until ready to use.

3. Brush the inside of your lobster roll bread with melted butter.

4. Divide the lobster mix evenly between both pieces of bread.

5. Serve with French fries or your favorite side and enjoy!

6. (Optional) Alternatively, use a sriracha mayo or citrus aioli in place of the plain mayonnaise to pump up the flavor.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll Bread

Ingredients:

o Baguette Bread or Loaf, About 12” Long

Directions:

1. Place your baguette bread/loaf on a cutting board.

2. Trim and remove the end pieces creating flat edges.

3. Cut the baguette in half with a serrated knife to create two pieces.

4. Cut a 1” deep, triangle-shaped wedge, out of each piece to make room for the lobster filling. Discard the extra bread.

5. Continue with the lobster roll recipe.

Main Squeeze

Ingredients: Volume:

Hendrick’s Gin 1 part

House-made Lemonade infused with Ginger & Mint 2 parts

Fresh Lemon 1 wedge

Fresh Mint 1 sprig

PR description:

Main Squeeze

Hendrick’s with house-made lemonade infused with mint & ginger garnished with a fresh sprig of mint

Procedure:

· Shake ingredients with ice.

· Pour into serving glass.

· Garnish with a fresh sprig of mint.

Helpful Hints:

§ This cocktail makes a refreshing way to beat the summertime heat. Mix up a big batch & let it infuse overnight in the fridge before the next party you’re hosting. Your guests will love it!