Matchbox Short Pump has closed

SHORT PUMP, Va. — Matchbox American Kitchen + Spirits has closed its Short Pump location. It was the only Matchbox location in Central Virginia.

A specific reason for the closure was not immediately disclosed.

“Matchbox is continuing its expansion within the region, including other locations in Northern Virginia,” a company spokesperson stated. “[They] made the difficult decision to close its Short Pump restaurant to keep the focus on current and new restaurants in the DMV (D.C.-Maryland-Virginia).”

The restaurant opened in 2016 near Short Pump Town Center.

