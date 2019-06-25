Kitchen Magic with Chef Ausar AriAnkh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Ramen is a popular dish among children and adults, the versatile noodle are good for more than just soup. Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh, from Kitchen Magician Catering, stopped by to share his recipe for a delicious stir-fry using the inexpensive noodle.

Enjoy Chef Ausar's kitchen magic Saturday, June 29th from 5-8pm and on Sunday, June 30th for brunch from noon to 3pm at Firehouse 15 on Meadowbridge Rd. For more information visit:

www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com

Ramen Stir Fry

Serves 4

Ingredients

1/3 cup soy sauce

1 tablespoon of brown sugar

1/3 cup sweet chili sauce

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

2 cloves of minced garlic

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 carrots cut thin on a 45-degree angle

3 packages of ramen noodles (discard seasoning packs)

1 cup of sliced purple cabbage

1 cup of water chestnuts

½ cup of snap peas cut on a 45-degree angle

I cup of sliced mushrooms

1 cup of julienne onions

1 cup of bok choy

1 cup of broccoli florets

½ cup of red peppers julienne cut

4 scallions sliced thin on a 45-degree angle

Sriracha to taste

Instructions

1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, brown sugar, Sriracha, vinegar, sweet chili sauce, garlic and 1 tablespoon of the olive oil.

2. Bring a medium pot of water to a boil, remove from the heat and add the ramen noodles; let sit for 2 minutes, then drain.

3. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet or wok. Add the cabbage, mushrooms, onion and carrots to the skillet and stir-fry for 30 seconds. Add all the remaining vegetables and sauté another 2 minutes. Add the cooked ramen noodles, and sauce mixture to the skillet along

with the scallions. Stir-fry until everything is heated through and uniformly combined, an additional minute. Serve immediately. Garnish with scallions, sesame seeds and lime wedges. Enjoy