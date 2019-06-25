Kings Dominion offering 2 free tickets for military active duty, veterans

DOSWELL, Va. — Kings Dominion is offering two free tickets for all active duty military and veterans to celebrate the final week of Grand Carnivale and Independence Day.

Free admission is valid from July 1 through July 7. All active duty military and veterans can receive two free park admission tickets during that time period.

The Grand Carnivale festival opened on June 15. It is a summertime only event that begins every day at 5:00 p.m.

The festival includes a parade featuring nine floats and nearly 100 performers, an immersive nighttime street party complete with street performers, live music, and a firework show to cap off the evening just before the park closes.

To celebrate Independence Day, Kings Dominion is also offering an additional extended firework display at 10 p.m. on July 4.

All DD214 or government issued ID must be presented at Kings Dominion to be granted free park admission.

In addition, discount tickets for friends and family can be purchased for $29.99 with valid ID at the front gate or at kingsdominion.com.