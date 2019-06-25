× Crash closes Hull Street Road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All eastbound lanes of Hull Street Road, near Skinquarter Road, in Chesterfield are closed due to a crash, according to police.

Two people were thrown from a crashed vehicle, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The conditions of those involved in the crash have not yet been released.

As police continued their investigation into the crash, they asked drivers to avoid the area until crash clean-up was completed and lanes reopened.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here

