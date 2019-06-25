Large police presence at Chesterfield apartment

Photo Gallery
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A large police presence has gathered outside a Chesterfield apartment.
Officers from Chesterfield Police, Virginia State Police, and the Richmond Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit have converged at the Aston Ridge apartment complex off Midlothian Turnpike, according to CBS 6 Shannon Lilly on scene.
Neighbors told Lilly they woke up to law enforcement in the complex at 4:30 a.m. and that gas service has been cut to their apartments.
Officers at the complex have not yet stated why they responded to the Georgianna Court E apartment.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.
37.504941 -77.590843