Large police presence at Chesterfield apartment

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A large police presence has gathered outside a Chesterfield apartment.

Officers from Chesterfield Police, Virginia State Police, and the Richmond Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit have converged at the Aston Ridge apartment complex off Midlothian Turnpike, according to CBS 6 Shannon Lilly on scene.

Neighbors told Lilly they woke up to law enforcement in the complex at 4:30 a.m. and that gas service has been cut to their apartments.

Officers at the complex have not yet stated why they responded to the Georgianna Court E apartment.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Love Virginia restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

