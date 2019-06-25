Colonial Williamsburg launches new admission pricing in July

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – New admissions pricing for Colonial Williamsburg will launch on July 8.

The new rates reflect the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation’s first regular admission price increases in four years, officials told WTKR.

“Colonial Williamsburg offers enormous value for the range of sites, art museums, programs, and benefits available to ticket and pass holders,” said Colonial Williamsburg Director of Sales Paula Pritchard. “We’re fortunate to have maintained current prices since 2015, however, the market and good stewardship require that we adjust. We thank the community and our guests for their support, and we invite them to join us and experience our shared American story.”

Tickets and additional information are available by calling Colonial Williamsburg at 855-296-6627 toll-free. You can also go online here.

Below is a look at the new pricing you will see:

Prices Effective July 8 Adult Youth Ages 6-12 Single-day Ticket $44.99 $24.99 Multiday Ticket $54.99 $29.99 Annual Pass $74.99 $41.99 Art Museums Single-day Ticket $14.99 $8.99 Good Neighbor Pass $19.99 $9.99