VCU student crowned Miss Virginia 2019

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Virginia Commonwealth University student was crowned Miss Virginia 2019 Saturday at Liberty University.

Camille Schrier is a graduate of Virginia Tech with degrees in biochemistry and systems biology and is currently a graduate student pursuing her Doctor of Pharmacy degree at VCU.

The Pennsylvania native was one of 24 women vying for the crown of Miss Virginia 2019.

Schrier showed her science acumen during the talent portion of the competition by conducting a chemistry experiment.

Upon hearing her name announced, Schrier fell to the floor, overcome with tears. Schrier says she never dreamed of the surreal moment because she never thought it was possible.

“Have you ever had your entire life change in one instant? Last night, mine did, as I was crowned Miss Virginia 2019. I can’t even say that I’ve dreamt of this moment… because I never thought this was possible even in my wildest dreams,” said Schrier.

Schrier says she will spend the next year traveling the Commonwealth and advocating for STEM education, drug safety and abuse prevention as well as visiting schools and children’s hospitals

Schrier will compete in the Miss America pageant on September 9, 2019.