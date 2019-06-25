Breakdancing moves one step closer to making the 2024 Olympics the raddest yet

B-boys and b-girls rejoice: the Olympics may soon be ready to get down.

The International Olympic Committee voted on Tuesday in favor of a proposal that could bring breaking, another word for breakdancing, to the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

“I am delighted with the IOC Session’s vote in favour of our proposal to include breaking, sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games programme,” said Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet in a statement.

“Our aim from the outset has been to highlight what has been the strength of the Games for 32 Olympiads now — the diversity of the sports and the excitement that comes with performance — while also taking the opportunity afforded by the IOC to enhance the programme and offer a new dimension.”

Breakdancing, joined by climbing/bouldering, emerged as events a year ago at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, but neither of the sports made it to the big stage.

But earlier this year, the Paris 2024 organizing committee proposed that breakdancing, along with skateboarding, climbing/bouldering and surfing, be added to the events program.

Climbing, skateboarding and surfing will all make their debuts next year at the Tokyo Olympics. Until Tuesday’s vote, there was no guarantee they would continue into the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The games will still need more vetting before they’re officially added to the Paris roster, with the final vote scheduled for December 2020.