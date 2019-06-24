Woman recovering after South Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman is recovering after being shot in South Richmond on Monday evening.
Police said officers responded to the intersection of German School and Midlothian Turnpike for a shooting at approximately 8:02 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found an adult female who was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Detectives believe the incident occurred in the 500 block of Labrook Drive where at least one house was struck by gunfire, according to police.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.