Woman recovering after South Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman is recovering after being shot in South Richmond on Monday evening.

Police said officers responded to the intersection of German School and Midlothian Turnpike for a shooting at approximately 8:02 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult female who was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Detectives believe the incident occurred in the 500 block of Labrook Drive where at least one house was struck by gunfire, according to police.