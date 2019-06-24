Woman arrested, charged in connection to Whitcomb Court shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Whitcomb Court on Saturday.

On Saturday, June 22, a man transported himself to a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

It was later determined that at approximately 5:50 a.m, the victim was shot in the 2500 block of Whitcomb Street.

Ashleigh Parnell, 28, of the 2300 block of Selden Street was arrested within hours of the incident.

She has been charged with Attempted Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. Her booking photo is attached.