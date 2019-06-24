Roanoke doctor murdered while on vacation in Belize

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROANOKE, Va. -- A Virginia doctor is dead after police say he was murdered on vacation.

Roanoke cardiologist Dr. Gary Swank was found dead yesterday in Belize along with his tour guide.

Swank was an interventional cardiologist ,medical director of Carilion Clinic's Cardiac Catheterization Lab and an associate professor of internal medicine at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine in Roanoke, according to WDBJ.

According to his clinic, Dr. Swank was a well-respected and well-loved colleague.

He was vacationing with his wife and three children in Belize when he was killed.