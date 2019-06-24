× Spotsylvania mother charged with murder in death of 3-month-old

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA. — A mother has been charged with murder after the death of her 3-month-old child.

On March 17, emergency personnel responded to an address in Cambridge Subdivision of Spotsylvania County for an unresponsive 3-month old child.

The child was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators determined that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

The child’s mother, Stephanie Hadeed, 25, was the caretaker of the infant at the time of death.

After a lengthy investigation, a warrant for murder was obtained against Stephanie Hadeed, who turned herself in on June 22 and is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.