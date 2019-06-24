Smooth Sounds of Sid Kingsley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. — Sid Kingsley is a talented singer/songwriter who is known for his Americana sound, performing all over the east coast, including right here in the River City! He and drummer Jordan Still joined us to perform “Good Way Home.” Catch Sid performing LIVE Thursday, July 4th at the Byrd House rooftop bar in Richmond at 1pm, as well as Friday, July 19th at the Carey Street Cafe at 10pm. www.sidkingsleymusic.com