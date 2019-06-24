Smooth Sounds of Sid Kingsley

Posted 12:10 pm, June 24, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. — Sid Kingsley is a talented singer/songwriter who is known for his Americana sound, performing all over the east coast, including right here in the River City! He and drummer Jordan Still joined us to perform “Good Way Home.” Catch Sid performing LIVE Thursday, July 4th at the Byrd House rooftop bar in Richmond at 1pm, as well as Friday, July 19th at the Carey Street Cafe at 10pm. www.sidkingsleymusic.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.