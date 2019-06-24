× Virginia winery hopes to move into Goochland mansion

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — The prospective buyers of one of the region’s largest and highest-priced residential listings have wedding bells and vino in mind for the 60-acre riverside estate.

A permit application filed with Goochland County reveals plans for a wedding venue and vineyard at River Run Manor, the 16,000-square-foot mansion owned by members of Richmond’s Massey family that went under contract this month after five years on the market.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love Virginia restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

