Virginia winery hopes to move into Goochland mansion

Posted 8:28 am, June 24, 2019, by

The 16,000-square-foot River Run Manor went under contract earlier this month. (Photos courtesy CVRMLS)

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — The prospective buyers of one of the region’s largest and highest-priced residential listings have wedding bells and vino in mind for the 60-acre riverside estate.

A permit application filed with Goochland County reveals plans for a wedding venue and vineyard at River Run Manor, the 16,000-square-foot mansion owned by members of Richmond’s Massey family that went under contract this month after five years on the market.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love Virginia restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!


Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.