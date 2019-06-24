Police: More than 30 tires slashed in Chesterfield County over weekend

Posted 2:51 pm, June 24, 2019, by

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY,Va. — More than 30 vehicles had their tires slashed in Chesterfield County over the weekend.

Between 1 p.m. on June 22 and 7 a.m. on June 23, tires were slashed at residences on several different streets, including Steven Hill Drive, Casey Savannah Lane, Bryanbell Lane, Bryanbell Drive, Taylor Brook Lane and Cabinmill Road.

Tires were slashed at 27 residences for a total of 33 vehicles.  Four of those vehicles were also keyed. No suspect at this point.

Anyone with any information should call police or Crime Solvers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.