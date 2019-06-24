× Police: More than 30 tires slashed in Chesterfield County over weekend

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY,Va. — More than 30 vehicles had their tires slashed in Chesterfield County over the weekend.

Between 1 p.m. on June 22 and 7 a.m. on June 23, tires were slashed at residences on several different streets, including Steven Hill Drive, Casey Savannah Lane, Bryanbell Lane, Bryanbell Drive, Taylor Brook Lane and Cabinmill Road.

Tires were slashed at 27 residences for a total of 33 vehicles. Four of those vehicles were also keyed. No suspect at this point.

Anyone with any information should call police or Crime Solvers.