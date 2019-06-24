Police investigate 2 shootings in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Police are investigating 2 shootings in the Whitcomb Court Community. The shooting occurred about 8 hours apart.

A 19-year-old man was shot around 4:00 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Deforrest St. Officers found him at a local hospital.

Officers found a 24-year-old victim in the 2400 block of Carmine St around 12:15 a.m. Monday. Police say he suffered a life-threatening injury and was transported to the hospital.

Investigators do not believe the shootings are related.

