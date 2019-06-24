× One killed in fiery Amelia County crash

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — A man is dead after a fatal two-vehicle crash in Amelia County on Sunday.

Shortly before 9 p.m.on Sunday, a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west on Five Forks Road when it crossed the center line and struck head-on an eastbound 2002 Nissan SUV. The impact of the crash caused the Nissan to catch fire.

The driver of the Nissan, John T. Hartman Jr., 33, of Amelia, Va., died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Kassi L. Glass, 20, of Amelia, Va., was flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.