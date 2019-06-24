Keeping Your Kids Safe Online with Innocent Lives Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. — Online predators pose an on-going risk to our kids, especially when technology is at their fingertips. Robin Dreeke, an advisor and board member of Innocent Lives foundation, is a 21-year veteran of the FBI and former head of its Counterintelligence Behavioral Analysis Program. He joined us to share warning signs and social media mistakes you will want your children to be protected from. For more information, visitwww.innocentlivesfoundation.org.