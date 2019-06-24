Increasing heat and humidity could lead to afternoon storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A warm front will lift north through the region, bringing an increase to the heat and humidity on Monday. The increasing heat and humidity, combined with an approaching upper-level trough, will bring us a chance for late-day severe storms between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. (mainly north and west of Richmond) and possibly a few more around or just after midnight.

Main threat will be damaging winds.

Then the heat will be the story the rest of the week, with mainly dry conditions thanks to an upper level ridge our weather pattern.

Highs will average in the low 90s, with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The threat for isolated to scattered storms will increase next weekend, with temperatures remaining on the hot side. A “cool” front will slide through the area next Sunday, potentially giving us some relief from the heat for a few days.

