Greg McQuade gives back to woman who is known for helping others

RICHMOND, Va. — In the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives, anchor/reporter Greg McQuade surprised a woman whose mission is to help others.

Terry Sears is the founder of LetsGo Services, a donation-based service, that provides transportation to veterans, the elderly, low-income families, and children who need help and have no other means. The service provides transportation to doctor’s appointments and physical therapy

“Terry, we love what you do with LetsGo Services,” said McQuade. “I know you’ve been doing it for two years, running on all donations so, as part of CBS 6 Gives we would love to present you with a Visa gift card for $250.”

“Thank you so much. Thank you, thank you, that’s amazing,” said Sears.

“We appreciate you for what you do for everyone in the community,” McQuade responded.

Sears says her vision is to create a better everyday life for her clients. She says LetsGo services allow her to do that and help them achieve greater independence.

“It’s amazingly gratifying. It’s absolutely, it touches my heart every time,” said Sears.

Every Monday at 11, CBS 6 Gives honors members of the community who do so much for the community with the hope others will be inspired to pay it forward.

You can watch previous CBS 6 Gives segments here.