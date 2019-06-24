Financial Matters: Discussing The “Secure Act” with JB Bryan

Posted 12:16 pm, June 24, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. — Mandatory distributions, an age cap for IRA’s, extending tax-deferred status of an inherited retirement account… These are the proposed changes that Washington house lawmakers have approved and the senate is looking at when it comes to your individual retirement accounts. Local financial expert JB Bryan discussed the “Secure Act” in detail. To register for one of JB’s FREE financial workshops and webinars every Wednesday evening and Sunday, visit www.JBBRYAN.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.