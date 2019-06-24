RICHMOND, Va. — Mandatory distributions, an age cap for IRA’s, extending tax-deferred status of an inherited retirement account… These are the proposed changes that Washington house lawmakers have approved and the senate is looking at when it comes to your individual retirement accounts. Local financial expert JB Bryan discussed the “Secure Act” in detail. To register for one of JB’s FREE financial workshops and webinars every Wednesday evening and Sunday, visit www.JBBRYAN.com.
Financial Matters: Discussing The “Secure Act” with JB Bryan
