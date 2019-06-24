× Chester is getting a brand new 352-seat theater

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Ground was broken Monday on the Baxter Perkinson Center for the Arts in Chester.

“What started out as a local initiative has become a regional opportunity,” Hugh Cline, chairman of the Chesterfield Cultural Arts Foundation, said. “The entire region will benefit tremendously. It will be a first-class venue that everyone can look to with pride.”

The center, located in the Chester Village Green, will house a 352-seat theater, an art gallery and classroom, and a performance patio.

“Our community has been anticipating this project for nearly three decades, and it’s a credit to the outstanding partnerships, cooperation and generosity we’ve experienced throughout the years that construction is finally underway,” Dorothy Jaeckle, Bermuda District representative on the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors,” said. “This facility will be a home to many of the area’s performing arts groups and a cultural hub for the community, a gathering place for our citizens and a destination for visitors across the region.”