Richmond cyclist Brantley Tyndall just rode his bike across the USA and he’s still smiling

YORKTOWN, Va. — Richmond cyclist Brantley Tyndall completed the cross country Trans AM Bike Race on Monday when he reached the Yorktown Monument at about 10 a.m. Tyndall, who works as the Director of Outreach for Bike Walk RVA at SportsBackers, started the race in Oregon 22 days ago.

The race is non supported, meaning Tyndall and the other rides were essentially on their own as they biked 4,200 miles across the United States through rain, snow, wind, and the summer heat.

Brantley told Style Weekly he hoped his ride help raise awareness about cycling safety as it relates to drivers with whom he shares the road.

Tyndall finished 12th out of more than 75 registered riders.