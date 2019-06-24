× Venezuelan restaurant Bocata Arepa Bar coming to West End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A restaurant rooted in Venezuelan flavor is jumping into an Innsbrook-area storefront where a grilled cheese joint recently fizzled out.

Eduin Serrudo and Alejandro Loreto, owners of Bocata Latin Grill on Walmsley Boulevard, are preparing to open their second restaurant – Bocata Arepa Bar – in the Lexington Commons shopping center at 10170 W. Broad St.

