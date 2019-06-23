WTVR CBS 6 takes home 14 awards at Emmy®Gala

Posted 10:11 pm, June 23, 2019, by

BETHESDA, Md. — WTVR CBS 6 took home 14 awards during the Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter’s 61st Emmy® Awards Gala Saturday night at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel in Maryland. Television stations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. competed in categories that included best newscasts, promotions, on-air talent, and video editing.

WTVR won 14 Emmy® Awards, taking home more than any other Richmond station:

  1. Newscast  – Medium Market:  “Central Virginia Under Water”
  2. Newscast – Medium Market: “Historic Tornado Outbreak”
  3. Feature Report: “The Woodcarver of Warsaw”
  4. Business Report: “Made in RVA Hummingbird Gardens”
  5. Health Report: “Colon Cancer In Teens”
  6. Health/Science Report: “Michael Whitten: Dust Bunnies Don’t Stand a Chance
  7. Military Report: “The Sinking of the U.S.S Scorpion”
  8. Education Report: “Building Better Minds: Back to School”
  9. Weather: “Historic Early Season Snowfall Buries Virginia”
  10. Promotion, News Promo: “11 p.m. Spinning Unique Content”
  11. Promotion, News Promo: “Problem Solvers Paper”
  12. Promotion, Single Spot: “Didn’t add up- The Death of Nick Clavier”
  13. Editor Promotions: “CBS 6 RVA Cuts”
  14. Photographer: Brad Wilson

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.