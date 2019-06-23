WTVR CBS 6 takes home 14 awards at Emmy®Gala

BETHESDA, Md. — WTVR CBS 6 took home 14 awards during the Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter’s 61st Emmy® Awards Gala Saturday night at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel in Maryland. Television stations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. competed in categories that included best newscasts, promotions, on-air talent, and video editing.
WTVR won 14 Emmy® Awards, taking home more than any other Richmond station:
- Newscast – Medium Market: “Central Virginia Under Water”
- Newscast – Medium Market: “Historic Tornado Outbreak”
- Feature Report: “The Woodcarver of Warsaw”
- Business Report: “Made in RVA Hummingbird Gardens”
- Health Report: “Colon Cancer In Teens”
- Health/Science Report: “Michael Whitten: Dust Bunnies Don’t Stand a Chance
- Military Report: “The Sinking of the U.S.S Scorpion”
- Education Report: “Building Better Minds: Back to School”
- Weather: “Historic Early Season Snowfall Buries Virginia”
- Promotion, News Promo: “11 p.m. Spinning Unique Content”
- Promotion, News Promo: “Problem Solvers Paper”
- Promotion, Single Spot: “Didn’t add up- The Death of Nick Clavier”
- Editor Promotions: “CBS 6 RVA Cuts”
- Photographer: Brad Wilson