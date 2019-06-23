WTVR CBS 6 takes home 14 awards at Emmy®Gala

BETHESDA, Md. — WTVR CBS 6 took home 14 awards during the Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter’s 61st Emmy® Awards Gala Saturday night at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel in Maryland. Television stations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. competed in categories that included best newscasts, promotions, on-air talent, and video editing.

WTVR won 14 Emmy® Awards, taking home more than any other Richmond station: