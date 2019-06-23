× Woman wounded in Northside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in an early morning shooting.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1700 block of Hickory Street around 1:40 am Saturday morning.

Police arrived and found the 22-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital.

Investigators haven’t announced any arrests.

If you have any information that could help detectives you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.