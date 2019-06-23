Woman in life threatening condition following Richmond shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. --- A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early morning shooting in Richmond.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1700 block of Hickory Street around 1:40 am Saturday morning.

Police arrived and found a 22-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where she was reported to be suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Investigators haven't announced any arrests.

If you have any information that could help detectives you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.