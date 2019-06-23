Woman in life threatening condition following Richmond shooting

Posted 9:38 am, June 23, 2019, by , Updated at 07:34PM, June 23, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. --- A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early morning shooting in Richmond.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1700 block of Hickory Street around 1:40 am Saturday morning.

Police arrived and found a 22-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where she was reported to be suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Investigators haven't announced any arrests.

If you have any information that could help detectives you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.